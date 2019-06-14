This Is What I’ve Heard – Former Hibernian Star On Potential Big Investment

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has opened up on what he has heard about speculation of big investment into the Easter Road club.



It has been suggested that an external investor could sink funds into Hibs as they bid to push on in the Scottish Premiership next season.











Details are thin on the ground, but McManus has revealed that he is aware of the investment chatter and put meat on the bones for fans to digest.



The ex-Hibs star says the investment would come from the United States and be from a businessman from Edinburgh. He also admitted he is hoping it can materialise.





He wrote on Twitter: "For the Hibs fans messaging me about potential big investment in the club from the US.







"Hearing it’s an Edinburgh businessman based over there.



"I heard the same thing a few days ago.





"I hope it is true as can only kick the club on."



Hibs had a big uptick in form in the second half of last season when former Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom was appointed the man in charge at Easter Road.



It remains to be seen if investment does arrive and if so, how it might affect Heckingbottom's plans for the summer transfer window.



