Top Man, Top Manager – Lee Wallace As Rangers Reunion Continues For Mark Warburton At QPR

Mark Warburton has continued his Rangers reunion at QPR by snapping up left-back Lee Wallace.



QPR snapped up former Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly earlier on Friday and have followed it up by offering a home to another player with an Ibrox connection in the shape of Wallace.











The defender was out of contract at Rangers and has put pen to paper to a two-year contract to ply his trade in the English Championship with QPR next season.



He links up with former Gers boss Warburton and is excited to embark upon a new stage in his career following an eight-year spell at Ibrox.





Wallace told QPR's official site: "I am delighted to be here and really looking forward to the challenge ahead.







"This is an exciting time to play for a top football club."



Wallace also had warm words for Warburton, talking up the former Rangers boss as a top man and a top manager.





"The main thing that stands out about the manager here is the man he is, the quality of person.



"The impact he has made on me, both on and off the pitch, has been terrific and that made the decision to come here a lot easier.



"I know I am coming to a great club to work with a top man and a top manager", the defender added.



The move is Wallace's first outside Scottish football and he will be desperate to make an impact south of the border as Warburton shapes QPR up for a season of football in the fiercely competitive environment of the Championship.



