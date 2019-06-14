XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2019 - 21:12 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Not Alone In Admiration of Real Madrid Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur will face competition in the chase for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer, with Lyon amongst the sides keen on securing his services if he does leave the Bernabeu.

The Spaniard made just four appearances in La Liga after the appointment of Zinedine Zidane in March and has already warned he will not put up with such little playing time again. 

 



Ceballos remains a player Real Madrid rate highly, but transfer speculation is swirling around the former Real Betis man.

The 23-year-old has already held talks with Zidane to discuss his role within the first team squad at Real Madrid, as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing campaign this term.
 


Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Ceballos and Spurs have been linked with a swoop for his services if he does become available.



But according to Cadena SER's El Larguero, a number of other clubs are now showing keen interest in Ceballos.

French giants Lyon are tracking the player's situation, while Italian clubs are also interested.
 


Despite their interest in Ceballos, Spurs have yet to make a concrete approach to lure him to north London in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have locked Ceballos down to a contract that expires only in 2023.

He was named player of the tournament at the European Under-21 Championship in 2017 and will again represent Spain in the competition held in Italy and San Marino this month.   
 