Tottenham Hotspur Not Alone In Admiration of Real Madrid Star

Tottenham Hotspur will face competition in the chase for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer, with Lyon amongst the sides keen on securing his services if he does leave the Bernabeu.



The Spaniard made just four appearances in La Liga after the appointment of Zinedine Zidane in March and has already warned he will not put up with such little playing time again.











Ceballos remains a player Real Madrid rate highly, but transfer speculation is swirling around the former Real Betis man.



The 23-year-old has already held talks with Zidane to discuss his role within the first team squad at Real Madrid, as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing campaign this term.





Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Ceballos and Spurs have been linked with a swoop for his services if he does become available.







But according to Cadena SER's El Larguero, a number of other clubs are now showing keen interest in Ceballos.



French giants Lyon are tracking the player's situation, while Italian clubs are also interested.





Despite their interest in Ceballos, Spurs have yet to make a concrete approach to lure him to north London in the summer transfer window.



Real Madrid have locked Ceballos down to a contract that expires only in 2023.



He was named player of the tournament at the European Under-21 Championship in 2017 and will again represent Spain in the competition held in Italy and San Marino this month.

