Tottenham Hotspur With No Current Interest In Strongly Linked Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have no current interest in launching a bid to sign Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes, it has been claimed.



Highly-rated Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fernandes has hogged transfer headlines already this summer, amid suggestions Spurs and Manchester United are keen to land him.











The Portuguese has admitted to a genuine desire to play in England, but recently refused to rule out staying at Sporting Lisbon.



And, according to Football.London, Fernandes is not someone that Tottenham are currently chasing.





Spurs appear to have other targets ahead of Fernandes on their transfer hitlist and have been working on deals for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso.







Whether Tottenham might move on to Fernandes if they fail to land other targets remains to be seen.



Fernandes had a hand in 40 of Sporting Lisbon's goals over the course of the recently concluded season and found the net an astonishing 32 times.





Sporting Lisbon have Fernandes under contract until the summer of 2023 and keeping hold of him would be a big boost.



