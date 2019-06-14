Turkish Clubs Battle For Former Newcastle United Winger Gabriel Obertan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United star Gabriel Obertan is a man in demand, wanted by a host of Turkish clubs after relaunching his career in the second half of the recently concluded season.



The 30-year-old made the switch to the Turkish Super Lig with Erzurumspor in January, after leaving Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the winter transfer window, as he looked to get his career back on track.















Being released by Newcastle in 2016 saw Obertan take on a journeyman existence and he turned out for Anzhi Makhachkala, Wigan Athletic, Levski Sofia and then Erzurumspor.



The Frenchman made 10 appearances for Erzurumspor in the Super Lig and quickly caught the eye with his displays, but he was unable to help them avoid relegation at the end of the season.





As such, Obertan will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, due to a clause in his contract that comes into application in the event of relegation.







And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, several Turkish clubs are jostling to secure a deal for Obertan, who has resurrected his career after a difficult phase.



It is claimed that all of Trabzonspor, Kayserispor and Istanbul Basaksehir, who finished runners-up behind Galatasaray in the league this season, are fighting each other for Obertan.





Obertan is not short of potential suitors in the summer transfer window, as he aims to continue plying his trade in the Turkish top flight next season.



The winger spent two forgetful seasons with Manchester United, before joining Newcastle during the summer of 2011.



Obertan was a promising talent in the early stages of his career and he represented France across various age groups.

