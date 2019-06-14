We Believe In Him – West Ham Director of Football Hails New Boy Pablo Fornals

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham director of football Mario Husillos has expressed his delight at capturing the signature of midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal.



The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the radar of several clubs since the January transfer window and was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.













But West Ham stepped up on their efforts to sign him in recent days and beat off competition from several clubs to secure the agreement with Villarreal and take him to east London.



Husillos has been closely following the midfielder’s rise since he signed him at Malaga and believes West Ham are getting a fine young and talented player who has many years ahead of him.





The West Ham director of football feels the Spaniard has the right mental makeup to succeed at West Ham and believes that he has the talent to compliment the other midfielders in the squad.







Husillos is certain that Fornals will make it in the Premier League with West Ham.



He told the club’s official website: “We are very happy to welcome Pablo to West Ham United as our third new signing this summer.





“He is a player we have monitored closely for some time, having seen him make excellent progress as a young midfielder in one of the best leagues in the world.



“I personally have followed his career since he was a youth player with me at Malaga, and I know we have signed an incredible professional and an incredible character.



“This is something that is very important for us at West Ham United now – not only a very good player but also a very good person with a good mentality.



“To represent Spain as a full international at the age of 20, and then to have made over 150 appearances in La Liga by the age of 23, is a sign of great quality and character.



"He joins us a young player still with many years ahead of him, yet with strong experience and already proven at the very highest level.



“We believe that his style and ability perfectly complements the midfielders already at the Club, and we are very pleased to have secured his signing so early in the summer.”



The deal-maker is now hoping that Fornals has a good international tournament before he lands at the London Stadium.



“Now he will go to Italy to play for Spain in the Under-21 European Championships, where we hope we will have success before coming to London.



“We look forward to seeing the impact he will have in a West Ham shirt, and believe that he has all of the qualities required to become a big success in the Premier League.”



