06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/06/2019 - 20:38 BST

10 Clubs In For Arsenal Target Alexis Claude-Maurice, West Ham Had Bid Knocked Back

 




Arsenal are facing competition from no fewer than ten clubs for Lorient midfielder Alexis Claude-Maurice, who West Ham had a bid rejected for last month, according to Sky Sports News.

Claude-Maurice caught the eye for Lorient last season despite plying his trade in the French second tier; Lorient missed out on promotion.

 



He is hot property this summer and it has been claimed Arsenal are moving to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

But though Claude-Maurice wants to join Unai Emery's ranks in north London, Arsenal are facing huge competition from other clubs for the player's signature.
 


Claude-Maurice is wanted by no fewer than ten other clubs.



And West Ham could be amongst the sides chasing the player as the Hammers had a bid rejected for him last month.

It is claimed that Lorient are looking for an offer of £16m at the least in order let Claude-Maurice move on this summer.
 


With competition for his signature fierce, Arsenal may bank on the player's desire to make the move to the Emirates Stadium to get a deal over the line.

But the jury is still out on whether the cash-strapped Gunners will allocate enough funds to the transfer to please Lorient.

 