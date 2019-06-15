10 Clubs In For Arsenal Target Alexis Claude-Maurice, West Ham Had Bid Knocked Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are facing competition from no fewer than ten clubs for Lorient midfielder Alexis Claude-Maurice, who West Ham had a bid rejected for last month, according to Sky Sports News.



Claude-Maurice caught the eye for Lorient last season despite plying his trade in the French second tier; Lorient missed out on promotion.











He is hot property this summer and it has been claimed Arsenal are moving to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



But though Claude-Maurice wants to join Unai Emery's ranks in north London, Arsenal are facing huge competition from other clubs for the player's signature.





Claude-Maurice is wanted by no fewer than ten other clubs.







And West Ham could be amongst the sides chasing the player as the Hammers had a bid rejected for him last month.



It is claimed that Lorient are looking for an offer of £16m at the least in order let Claude-Maurice move on this summer.





With competition for his signature fierce, Arsenal may bank on the player's desire to make the move to the Emirates Stadium to get a deal over the line.



But the jury is still out on whether the cash-strapped Gunners will allocate enough funds to the transfer to please Lorient.



