06 October 2018

15/06/2019 - 11:28 BST

AC Milan Touch Base With Entourage of Arsenal Star

 




AC Milan have probed the possibility of signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira with his entourage.

Arsenal signed the midfielder from Sampdoria last year and he made a huge impact in the Unai Emery’s team, making 50 appearances across all competitions.  


 



However, there are suggestions that the Uruguayan midfielder is keen on a return to Italy after just one season in England and has AC Milan on his trail.

The Rossoneri have identified the midfielder as their dream signing and are considering options to take him to the San Siro this summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have already been touch with his entourage to probe the possibility of signing Torreira ahead of next season.



The Serie A giants are claimed to have received encouragement from the player’s camp to make a move for him this summer.

AC Milan believe that they would have to put forward an offer in excess of €40m to convince Arsenal to let Torreira leave.
 


Arsenal are unlikely to entertain offers for the midfielder and it could take the player himself pushing for a move if AC Milan are to succeed in signing him. 
 