Arsenal Star Denies Contact With Serie A Club

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has denied having had contact with Italian giants Inter.



Xhaka has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Inter, where he would link up with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.











It had been claimed Inter wanted to take the Switzerland international to the San Siro, but Xhaka is clear that any such talk has not been based on concrete reality.



The midfielder insists that he has never had any contact with the Italian club, despite what has been reported by the media.





Xhaka was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: "It is [a move to Inter] something the newspapers have written about.







"But there is no truth.



"I have never had contact with Inter.





"It is just speculation."



Arsenal have Xhaka under contract for another four years and Gunners boss Unai Emery regularly trusted in the 26-year-old midfielder last season.



He made a total of 40 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners during the course of the recently concluded campaign and Emery gave him the vote to start in the crucial Europa League final meeting with Chelsea towards the end of last month.



