Aston Villa Zero In On Ethan Ampadu

Aston Villa are looking to snap up Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.



Dean Smith and his recruitment team are working overtime to create a squad at Villa Park able to compete in the Premier League in the forthcoming campaign.











Aston Villa have been linked with a host of potential signings and, according to the Guardian, they are looking towards Stamford Bridge for a loan acquisition.



The Premier League new boys are keen on Amadpu, who they want on a season-long arrangement.





Ampadu struggled for game time at Chelsea last season, but with the Blues currently operating under a transfer ban, the jury is out on whether they will let the youngster leave.







The 18-year-old is capable of playing in both defence and midfield, making him a good option for the Blues.



If Chelsea do opt to loan Ampadu out, Aston Villa would be expected to face competition for his signature.





He came through the youth system at hometown club Exeter City before being snapped up by Chelsea in 2017.



