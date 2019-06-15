Bids In – West Ham Have Offer For Aston Villa Target Accepted, Also Offer For La Liga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have put in bids for La Liga pair Joan Jordan and Maxi Gomez, according to Sky Sports News, as they bid to further add to their squad.



The Hammers are keen to land Celta Vigo striker Gomez, who is also on Aston Villa's radar, and have launched a bid, putting in an offer of £29m to take him to the London Stadium.











Valencia are also claimed to have had an offer of £29m accepted and the ball is firmly in the Uruguayan's court over where he wants to play his football next term.



The Hammers will hope the lure of the Premier League does the trick with Gomez, while all eyes will be on whether Aston Villa jump into the race by firming up their interest.





Manuel Pellegrini also wants to land Jordan and West Ham have backed the manager up with a £13m offer.







They will hope it is enough to get a deal over the line to land the Eibar midfielder.



West Ham are bidding to snap up both players in what would be a big boost ahead of the squad reporting back for pre-season.





The Hammers did business in La Liga earlier this week by signing Pablo Fornals from Villarreal for a fee of £24m.



