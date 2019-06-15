XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/06/2019 - 14:59 BST

Boost For Fenerbahce As Middlesbrough In For Leeds United Target Michael Frey

 




Middlesbrough are pushing to land Leeds United linked Michael Frey and are ready to pay €5m to take him to the Riverside Stadium.

Frey is currently on the books at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but the Yellow Canaries want to offload the striker following a poor debut season in Istanbul.

 



Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal has told the club to make sure Frey leaves, but the Turkish side have had issues generating interest, despite the player being linked with Leeds.

Now though Middlesbrough have stepped forward and, according to Turkish outlet Kralspor, are prepared to pay €5m to land Frey.
 


Boro are keen to add the Swiss striker to the ranks at the Riverside Stadium and are plotting a meeting with Fenerbahce.



If the meeting is positive, it is claimed that little will stand between Frey and a move to England, where he will hope to relaunch his career.

Frey is under contract with Fenerbahce until 2022 and joined from FC Zurich last summer.
 


He only scored five goals for the Turkish giants last term in what was a dismal campaign at Fenerbahce.


 