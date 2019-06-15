Celtic Should Have Kept Quiet – Former Top Flight Star Critical of Bhoys’ Handling of David Turnbull Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has insisted that Celtic should have kept negotiations with David Turnbull private.



The 19-year-old Motherwell midfielder has been a Celtic target this summer and the club were close to securing his signature earlier this week.











Celtic had a bid accepted by Motherwell for Turnbull, but negotiations with the player went south and the midfielder rejected the offer on his table from the Scottish champions.



The Hoops came out in the open with their version of the events on Friday and insisted that the player rejected ‘a magnificent offer’ from the club.





They also made it clear that they will not improve their current offer and it is up to the player now whether he wants to move to Paradise this summer.







McManus believes Celtic would have done well if they had kept the negotiations private and not come out such openly about the talks with Turnbull.



Defending Motherwell announcing the acceptance of the bid, the former Scottish top tier star wrote on Twitter: “No. They had a bid accepted for their player and stated so.





“Motherwell have done nothing wrong here.



“The negotiations should have been kept quiet and private.



“That’s just my opinion.”



It remains to be seen whether there is a way back for Turnbull in the negotiations for him join Celtic this summer.

