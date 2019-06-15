XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/06/2019 - 15:34 BST

Claim From Italy: Newcastle Could Offer Home To Out-of-favour Serie A Star

 




Newcastle United could go back in for Diego Laxalt this summer, with the Uruguay international a potential exit from AC Milan.

The Rossoneri secured the services of Laxalt from Genoa last summer, with the left-sided player costing the club an initial €14m.

 



He has been earmarked by AC Milan as a player who could potentially be sold this summer and Laxalt is not short of admirers.

The 26-year-old is attracting attention from two Italian sides in the shape of Atalanta and Torino, while Newcastle could go back in for him, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.
 


Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was keen on Laxalt in the January transfer window earlier this year, but no move happened and he remained at AC Milan.



Laxalt finished the season with 20 appearances in Serie A for AC Milan to his name.

But the left-back-cum-left midfielder enjoyed the majority of his action from the bench, while after the new year he started just twice in Serie A, out of seven appearances.
 


AC Milan could sell Laxalt for the right price, with the Rossoneri tipped to value him at around the €12m mark.

 