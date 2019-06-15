Crystal Palace Hold Initial Talks With Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have held initial talks with the representatives of Timothy Castagne, but the player remains undecided over his future at Atalanta.



The Belgian full-back’s future has come under the scanner after an impressive season at Atalanta where the club qualified for the Champions League.











Castagne’s performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and Napoli are believed to be interested in taking him to the San Paolo during the ongoing transfer window.



Crystal Palace have also been considering a move for the defender and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, they have held exploratory talks for his signature this summer.



The Eagles are eyeing a move for the Belgian due to the uncertainty over the future of Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka.







They have identified the Atalanta full-back as the potential replacement for the England Under-21 star.



But Castagne remains undecided over his future at the club and is yet to take a call on whether to continue at Atalanta and play Champions League football next season.





He is only expected to be a back-up at Napoli if he joins, but Crystal Palace are trying to lure him to England with the temptation of playing in the Premier League.

