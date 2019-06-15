Derby County Open Talks With Chelsea Linked Frank Lampard Over New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County have opened talks with Frank Lampard over a new contract amidst speculation over Chelsea wanting him as their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Chelsea have worked out an agreement with Juventus for Maurizio Sarri’s departure and the Italian is soon expected to return to his homeland after spending one season at Stamford Bridge.













The Blues have prepared a shortlist of targets they want as their new manager, but Lampard is believed to be their top target.



The Chelsea legend almost got Derby back into the Premier League in his first season as manager and the Blues are keen to install their former midfielder in the dugout.





But Derby are yet to be approached by Chelsea and the Rams are planning to offer their manager a new contract.







The Championship outfit have opened negotiations with Lampard over a new deal and want to extend his contract at the club.



Derby are prepared to reward him with improved terms following an impressive first season at the club.





The Rams are going about their business with their plans for Lampard despite the speculation of him becoming the next Chelsea boss.

