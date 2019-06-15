XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2019 - 13:36 BST

Derby County Open Talks With Chelsea Linked Frank Lampard Over New Deal

 




Derby County have opened talks with Frank Lampard over a new contract amidst speculation over Chelsea wanting him as their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea have worked out an agreement with Juventus for Maurizio Sarri’s departure and the Italian is soon expected to return to his homeland after spending one season at Stamford Bridge.  


 



The Blues have prepared a shortlist of targets they want as their new manager, but Lampard is believed to be their top target.

The Chelsea legend almost got Derby back into the Premier League in his first season as manager and the Blues are keen to install their former midfielder in the dugout.
 


But Derby are yet to be approached by Chelsea and the Rams are planning to offer their manager a new contract.



The Championship outfit have opened negotiations with Lampard over a new deal and want to extend his contract at the club.

Derby are prepared to reward him with improved terms following an impressive first season at the club.
 


The Rams are going about their business with their plans for Lampard despite the speculation of him becoming the next Chelsea boss.   
 