15/06/2019 - 19:29 BST

He’s Hugely Talented – Rangers Coach Backs Arsenal’s Swoop For 21-Year-Old

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes Arsenal would be sign a hugely talented player if they push a deal through for Lorient star Alexis Claude-Maurice.

The Gunners have been linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old, who impressed at Lorient during the course of the recently concluded season.

 



Steven Gerrard's assistant Beale is well aware of the Lorient player and has backed Arsenal making a move to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

Reacting to talk Arsenal are set to snap up Claude-Maurice, Beale wrote on Twitter: "Would be a very good signing for Arsenal.
 


"Hugely talented player", he added.



The midfielder clocked 35 appearances in Ligue 2 for Lorient last term and chipped in with 14 goals, also providing four assists.

It is claimed that Arsenal's latest bid for the 21-year-old is at the €20m mark and all eyes will be on whether it is enough to take the player to north London.
 


Despite Claude-Maurice's efforts, Lorient could not win promotion from the French second tier this season and finished sixth.

 