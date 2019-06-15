He’s Hugely Talented – Rangers Coach Backs Arsenal’s Swoop For 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale believes Arsenal would be sign a hugely talented player if they push a deal through for Lorient star Alexis Claude-Maurice.



The Gunners have been linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old, who impressed at Lorient during the course of the recently concluded season.











Steven Gerrard's assistant Beale is well aware of the Lorient player and has backed Arsenal making a move to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



Reacting to talk Arsenal are set to snap up Claude-Maurice, Beale wrote on Twitter: "Would be a very good signing for Arsenal.





"Hugely talented player", he added.







The midfielder clocked 35 appearances in Ligue 2 for Lorient last term and chipped in with 14 goals, also providing four assists.



It is claimed that Arsenal's latest bid for the 21-year-old is at the €20m mark and all eyes will be on whether it is enough to take the player to north London.





Despite Claude-Maurice's efforts, Lorient could not win promotion from the French second tier this season and finished sixth.



