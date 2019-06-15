I’m Not Here With Intention of Leaving – Ralph Hasenhuttl Extremely Satisfied At Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Ralph Hasenhuttl has ruled out leaving Southampton any time soon, with the Austrian keen to make his mark at St Mary's.



Southampton appointed Hasenhuttl in December and he quickly set about steering the side clear of relegation worries in the Premier League.











Hasenhuttl has been lauded for his work on the south coast and his exploits at Southampton could attract the interest of other clubs.



But the 51-year-old insists he is happy at Southampton and is not planning his exit, with his aim being to make his mark in the Premier League with Saints.





"I do not think about what is coming after Southampton", he told German magazine Sport Bild.







"I have found a project here which fulfils me and I am not here with the intention of leaving again.



"I want to make a name for myself in this league."





Hasenhuttl took charge of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, but the former Austria international is so taken with English football he is not even considering another job in Germany.



Indeed, Hasenhuttl feels the Premier League is hugely interesting and managers have a status which coaches in Germany do not have.



"You can't rule out anything in football", he said when asked about coaching in Germany again.



"But at the moment I don't think I'll work as a coach in Germany again.



"In England, managers are given a higher status.



"In addition, it is an incredibly interesting league.



"I am extremely satisfied with my job."



Hasenhuttl recently snapped up winger Moussa Djenepo from Belgian side Standard Liege, with the Austrian looking to strengthen his squad.



