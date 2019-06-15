Inter Set Key Date For Romelu Lukaku Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are eyeing signing Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku before the squad return for pre-season training next month.



Antonio Conte has identified the Manchester United hitman as Inter’s top target and the club have been in talks with his agent to work out a deal.











Lukaku has opened the door for an exit from Manchester United and could join Conte at Inter with an agreement over a contract already in existence between the player and the Serie A giants.



And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter want the Lukaku signing in place for him to join pre-season preparations under Conte on 7th July.





The Inter squad are slated to report for pre-season preparations on that date and the Nerazzurri want Lukaku to be there from the start.







However, negotiations with Manchester United are expected to be difficult as the Premier League giants want a fee in excess of €70m for the Belgian this summer.



Inter are working out options to bring the figures down but Manchester United have already made it clear that they will not entertain any player swap arrangements.





The Nerazzurri are tipped to raise the funds by selling Mauro Icardi, but the jury is out on how quickly they can offload the Argentine.

