Leeds United Ready To Bid, Hopeful Game Time Offer Will See Off Premier League Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to make a move to beat Wolves to the signature of winger Liam McCarron and are hopeful the promise of more game time at Elland Road will see them win the race, according to the Daily Mail.



The Whites want to make additions over the course of the summer transfer window and have been tipped to operate mainly in the loan market.











But there is still cash to spend on permanent additions and Leeds are ready to offer £250,000 to Carlisle United for teenage winger McCarron.



The 18-year-old, who caught the eye for Carlisle in League One, is also attracting interest from Wolves, but Leeds believe that McCarron will see a clearer path to first team football at Elland Road.





The Carlisle man has also been attracting attention from two other Championship sides in the shape of Derby County and Sheffield United.







Enquiries have already gone in from some quarters to Carlisle, but it is unclear whether any formal offers have been lodged.



Leeds' players are due to report back for what is expected to be a testing pre-season under head coach Marcelo Bielsa later this month.





And the Whites appear to want fresh faces through the door to up the ante when it comes to competition for a place in Bielsa's side.



