Liverpool and Manchester City Linked Teen Talent Wants Inter Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Manchester City linked teenager Sebastiano Esposito is keen on staying at Inter and breaking into the first team in the near future.



The Italy Under-17 forward has been attracting the prying eyes of scouts across Europe with his performances in the Inter academy.













He also made his debut for Inter in the Europa League last season and is regarded as one of the finest talents to come out of the club’s academy in recent years.



Liverpool and Manchester City have been considering making a move for Esposito, but his family are reportedly against a move away from Inter at the moment.





And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the player himself is not keen on a move and wants to stay at Inter and break into the first team squad.







Despite the rumours over his future, Esposito sees his future at Inter and wants to become a regular part of the squad at the San Siro over the next few years.



The player would not oppose a move away from Inter, but it has been claimed that given the choice the 16-year-old wants to stay at the club.





For the moment, the youngster has no doubts over where he wants to play his football.

