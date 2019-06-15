Manchester United Consider Playing Wilfried Zaha Card In Aaron Wan-Bissaka Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Crystal Palace could explore the possibility of removing a sell-on clause for Wilfried Zaha in order to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Guardian.



Wan-Bissaka was the breakout defensive star at Crystal Palace last season and is considered one of the best defensive full-backs in the Premier League at the moment.













He has emerged as Manchester United’s first choice for their right-back slot and they have been in talks with Crystal Palace over agreeing on a deal for the England Under-21 star.



Crystal Palace have already rejected a £40m bid for the player and it has been claimed that the two clubs will have further talks over the weekend over Wan-Bissaka’s future.





And Manchester United could offer to remove a sell-on clause they agreed with Crystal Palace when they sold Zaha to the Eagles in 2015.







There are suggestions that such a measure could take the final fee for Wan-Bissaka over £60m.



Manchester United’s opening offer included various potential bonus and additional payments, which made the overall package more appealing.





But Crystal Palace are insisting on getting a guaranteed fee in excess of £50m before agreeing to sell Wan-Bissaka.



And they are rated as unlikely to sell both Wan-Bissaka and Zaha in the same window.

