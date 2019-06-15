XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2019 - 14:32 BST

Manchester United Consider Playing Wilfried Zaha Card In Aaron Wan-Bissaka Chase

 




Manchester United and Crystal Palace could explore the possibility of removing a sell-on clause for Wilfried Zaha in order to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Guardian.

Wan-Bissaka was the breakout defensive star at Crystal Palace last season and is considered one of the best defensive full-backs in the Premier League at the moment.  


 



He has emerged as Manchester United’s first choice for their right-back slot and they have been in talks with Crystal Palace over agreeing on a deal for the England Under-21 star.

Crystal Palace have already rejected a £40m bid for the player and it has been claimed that the two clubs will have further talks over the weekend over Wan-Bissaka’s future.
 


And Manchester United could offer to remove a sell-on clause they agreed with Crystal Palace when they sold Zaha to the Eagles in 2015.



There are suggestions that such a measure could take the final fee for Wan-Bissaka over £60m.

Manchester United’s opening offer included various potential bonus and additional payments, which made the overall package more appealing.
 


But Crystal Palace are insisting on getting a guaranteed fee in excess of £50m before agreeing to sell Wan-Bissaka.

And they are rated as unlikely to sell both Wan-Bissaka and Zaha in the same window.   
 