Manchester United Reject Offer For David de Gea

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for David de Gea and have made it clear that they do not want to sell the Spaniard this summer.



De Gea has a year left on his contract with Manchester United and has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford ahead of next season.











Manchester United have been in talks with the goalkeeper over a new contract for several months, but negotiations are yet to provide any concrete solution.



There were suggestions that Manchester United could even consider selling him if De Gea does not sign a new deal as he could be available on a free transfer next summer.





But according to Spanish daily AS, the Premier League giants have ruled out letting the goalkeeper leave ahead of next season.







It has been claimed that Manchester United even knocked back a big money offer from PSG in order to hold on to De Gea for next season.



Manchester United are confident that they will be able to convince the goalkeeper to sign a new contract.





They are prepared to make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world but De Gea wants parity with Alexis Sanchez in terms of wages.

