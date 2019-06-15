No Celtic Return For Henrik Larsson, Legend Set To Answer Former Club’s SOS

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Henrik Larsson will not be heading back to the Bhoys this summer, with the former striker set to return to the helm of Swedish top tier side Helsingborg.



Neil Lennon has been linked in recent days with wanting to add Larsson to the coaching staff at Celtic Park in what would be a popular move amongst the Bhoys faithful.











But Helsingborg have sacked Per-Ola Ljung and, according to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, will re-appoint Larsson swiftly.



The 47-year-old had a prior spell in charge of Helsingborg between 2015 and 2016 and is expected to take the role once again to steer the Swedish side through a tough spell.





Larsson taking the job with the Allsvenskan club would rule him out of an imminent return to Celtic as part of Lennon's staff.







Helsingborg have had a poor start to the season in the Swedish top flight and sit third from bottom, having collected just ten points from their opening 12 games.



They won promotion to the top flight last season by winning the second tier and worries are high about an instant return to the Superettan.





Larsson is expected to be confirmed as the club's new coach on Sunday.



And Helsingborg will hope that the Celtic legend can soon turn the ship around and guide the team up the Allvenskan standings.



