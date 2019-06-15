We Need These Kalvin Phillips Attributes – Former Aston Villa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stan Collymore feels Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips would be a massive signing for Aston Villa as they need his physicality and discipline in the middle of the park next season.



Aston Villa have identified the midfielder as one of their top targets for the summer window and they are claimed to be preparing a £14m bid to test the water.













Leeds are resistant towards the idea of selling Phillips and Marcelo Bielsa is desperate to keep him at Elland Road, but it is widely recognised that the Whites could buckle in the face of a big money offer and let him go.



Phillips was one of the standout performers of the Championship last season and Collymore feels he would be a great addition to the Aston Villa squad as they prepare for a campaign in the Premier League.





The former Aston Villa star believes the Leeds midfielder has the attributes Dean Smith's team need in their midfield next season.







“Kalvin Phillips has plenty of experience for his age and will want sooner or later to step up in division”, Collymore wrote on Twitter.



“[And] plus we need legs, physicality and discipline in midfield.”





Phillips is not pushing for a transfer away from Leeds at present and Whites fans will be hoping that the club can keep hold of him.

