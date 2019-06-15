West Ham Made Aware of Key Demand, Maxi Gomez Won’t Sign Unless Met

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have been made aware that Maxi Gomez will not move to the London Stadium to become backup to Marko Arnautovic, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers are involved in a transfer scrap with Valencia for the Celta Vigo attacker after having a bid of £29m accepted in Spain.











Gomez has also attracted attention from Aston Villa, but West Ham are the side putting in a big tilt at taking him to the Premier League.



However, West Ham have work to do on convincing Gomez as the player has made clear through his entourage that he will only head to London if he is guaranteed to be the club's first choice striker.





The Uruguayan is not willing to sign for West Ham only to play second fiddle to Arnautovic.







Arnautovic was keen to quit West Ham at the start of the year when he wanted to accept a lucrative proposal from China.



He has been linked with Inter this summer, but so far there is little to suggest the Austrian is preparing to quit the London Stadium.





It is unclear if West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini will be willing to guarantee Gomez that he will be his first choice hitman heading into next term.



But the Chilean may need to do so to get a deal over the line.



