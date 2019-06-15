XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/06/2019 - 20:30 BST

West Ham Take Firm Line On Manchester United Target Issa Diop

 




West Ham United are sticking to a not for sale stance on Issa Diop, despite claims he is wanted by Manchester United, according to the Guardian.

Diop was tempted to swap Toulouse for West Ham last summer as the Premier League club paid around £20m for his services.

 



The Frenchman quickly won the trust of West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini and finished the season with 33 league appearances to his name.

Diop's impact has not gone unnoticed and it has been claimed he is of interest to Manchester United, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to reshape his defence.
 


But West Ham are clear that Diop will not be sold this summer.



The Hammers have no intention of letting the 22-year-old move on after just 12 months at the London Stadium.

And Manchester United look set to have to work hard and present a giant offer to convince West Ham to rethink their stance on Diop.
 


The centre-back faced Manchester United once last season, clocking all 90 minutes as West Ham recorded a 3-1 win at the London Stadium.

Diop has been capped by France up to Under-21 level.

 