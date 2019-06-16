Advisor Tells Real Madrid President To Land Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is being urged to push into the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso.



The midfielder could be on the move from Real Betis this summer, despite only just joining the Spanish side on a permanent basis following a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.











Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to have Lo Celso in north London, but Spurs have had a bid rejected and have so far not got close to Betis' €75m asking price.



Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are also possible destinations for Lo Celso, but now Real Madrid are being urged to join the race.





Jorge Valdano, who is working as an advisor to Real Madrid president Perez, has told Los Blancos to sign Lo Celso, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo.







Valdano has told Perez that Lo Celso has what it takes to become the natural replacement for Luka Modric.



The Croatian midfielder is due to turn 34 years old in September and Real Madrid are starting to think of life without him.





However, Real Madrid first need to make player sales after bringing in Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy.



