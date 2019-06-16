XRegister
16/06/2019 - 18:57 BST

Breathing Space – West Ham and Wolves Target Wants Time To Consider Future

 




Morgan Sanson, who is on the radar of Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham, is in no rush to depart Marseille.

The French giants want to balance the books this summer and offloading several players they believe can generate good fees is on their agenda.


 



Sanson is on the hit list and has been offered to Newcastle and Wolves, while West Ham have been credited with engaging in talks to explore a deal.

But, according to French daily La Provence, Sanson is in no rush to leave Marseille.
 


The midfielder has asked Marseille for time to think about his next move.



Sanson wants to make sure he mulls all his options before deciding how best to proceed.

Marseille are looking to realise €30m plus for Sanson this summer and believe his profile is perfect for Premier League clubs.
 


Sanson, who is yet to win his first senior France cap, joined Marseille in 2017 from Marseille for an initial €9m.

 