Burnley Edge Ahead of Sunderland In Race For 20-Year-Old

Burnley have moved ahead of Sunderland, Brentford and Ipswich Town in the hunt for Bolton Wanderers' starlet Harry Brockbank, according to the Sun.



Brockbank is a wanted man this summer and could move on from the Trotters to continue his career elsewhere.











The 20-year-old centre-back, who can also operate at right-back and in midfield, was thrown into Championship action at the end of Bolton's doomed campaign and started against Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.



Brockbank's maturity saw him catch the eye and he now has no fewer than four clubs chasing his services.





Sunderland want to take Brockbank to the Stadium of Light, while Ipswich and Brentford are also keen.







But Premier League side Burnley have moved into pole position to snap up the 20-year-old.



And move to Turf Moore would keep Bolton born Brockbank in the north west.





The young defender had a brief loan spell away from Bolton in the recently concluded season, turning out at then National League side Salford City.



It remains to be seen if Burnley might look to loan Brockbank out again if they win the race for his signature.

