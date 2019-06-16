XRegister
16/06/2019 - 14:52 BST

Celtic Expected To Resurrect Transfer Swoop This Week

 




David Turnbull's proposed move to Celtic is expected to be back on this week.

Celtic have had a bid of around the £3m mark for the midfielder accepted by Motherwell and have been holding talks with his representatives.

 



But the move appeared to collapse last week when Turnbull rejected a contract offer from Celtic and the Scottish champions insisted they would not shift from what they considered to be a "magnificent offer".

It was claimed that Turnbull's representatives were exploring options for their client in England.
 


But, according to the Sun, Turnbull's move to Celtic is expected to be back on this week.



It is unclear which party has moved in the negotiations, but Motherwell are back on course to earn a record fee by selling the highly rated midfielder.

Neil Lennon has been keen to add Turnbull to the ranks at Celtic Park and the Northern Irishman could get his wish later this week.
 


It remains to be seen if there are any other twists and turns in the transfer saga.

 