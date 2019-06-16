XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2019 - 22:34 BST

Charlton Poised To Wrap Up Signing of Sunderland Target On Monday, Four-Year Deal

 




Charlton Athletic are to tie up the signing of striker Macauley Bonne, who has been linked with Sunderland, on Monday morning, according to the Sun.

Bonne is currently on the books at Leyton Orient and helped the club win promotion from the National League last season.


 



His exploits at Leyton Orient did not go unnoticed as he netted 23 times and attracted the interest of a host of clubs, including Sunderland, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

But it is Charlton who are poised to wn the race for the 23-year-old hitman.
 


The Addicks will pay Leyton Orient a fee of £200,000 to sign Bonne and are expected to wrap up the capture on Monday morning.



Charlton are banking on Bonne to make his mark at the Valley and in a sign of their faith are handing him a four-year contract at the club.

Bonne, who has been capped by Zimbabwe at international level, spent time in the youth ranks at Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Colchester United, before breaking into senior football with the U's.
 


He made the move to Leyton Orient in 2017 and instantly found his feet in the National League, scoring over 20 goals in both his seasons at the club.

 