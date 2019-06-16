Charlton Poised To Wrap Up Signing of Sunderland Target On Monday, Four-Year Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic are to tie up the signing of striker Macauley Bonne, who has been linked with Sunderland, on Monday morning, according to the Sun.



Bonne is currently on the books at Leyton Orient and helped the club win promotion from the National League last season.













His exploits at Leyton Orient did not go unnoticed as he netted 23 times and attracted the interest of a host of clubs, including Sunderland, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.



But it is Charlton who are poised to wn the race for the 23-year-old hitman.





The Addicks will pay Leyton Orient a fee of £200,000 to sign Bonne and are expected to wrap up the capture on Monday morning.







Charlton are banking on Bonne to make his mark at the Valley and in a sign of their faith are handing him a four-year contract at the club.



Bonne, who has been capped by Zimbabwe at international level, spent time in the youth ranks at Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Colchester United, before breaking into senior football with the U's.





He made the move to Leyton Orient in 2017 and instantly found his feet in the National League, scoring over 20 goals in both his seasons at the club.



