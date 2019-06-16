Claim From Italy: Arsenal Being Blocked From Signing 25-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang are blocking Yannick Carrasco's proposed move to Arsenal, it has been claimed.



Gunners boss Unai Emery wants to land the 25-year-old Belgian winger, who has been angling for a move away from China.











Arsenal have put forward an offer for Inter linked Carrasco but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Dalian Yifang are not willing to play ball over the winger's departure.



It is claimed that Arsenal even have an agreement over a four-year contract with Carrasco, who wants to move to the Emirates Stadium.





Italian giants Inter were also offered the opportunity to move to sign Carrasco, but passed up on the chance.







If Dalian Yifang do not change their position though, the former Atletico Madrid star may be forced to stay in China.



Carrasco made the switch to the Chinese Super League outfit last year and made his first appearance in a Dalian Yifang shirt in March.





All eyes will be on whether the Chinese side shift their position on Carrasco and allow him to return to Europe.



