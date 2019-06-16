Former Rangers Star Madjid Bougherra Takes First Managerial Post

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Madjid Bougherra is to kick off his senior managerial career after being appointed by United Arab Emirates side Fujairah FC.



Bougherra has been handed the reins by the Middle East club, who only narrowly avoided relegation from the United Arab Emirates top flight last season.











Bougherra does have coaching experience and had a spell working with the Under-23s at Qatari side Al-Duhail.



Now the 36-year-old will cut his teeth in senior management and Fujairah will be hoping that he quickly takes to the task in front of him.





As a player, Bougherra enjoyed a spell at Scottish giants Rangers from 2008 until 2011.







The former Algeria international enjoyed a successful time at Ibrox, picking up three Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups.



He was also elected the club's player of the year in 2009.





Bougherra's new club collected only 21 points from 26 league games last season to finish three points above the drop zone.



