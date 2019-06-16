Inter Mulling Swoop For Aston Villa Linked Gary Cahill

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are mulling a move to sign Aston Villa target Gary Cahill, something which would mean a reunion for the defender with Antonio Conte.



Former Chelsea boss Conte has taken charge at Inter and is plotting putting together a squad to overhaul Juventus in Serie A next season.













Cahill is set to be a free agent when his contract at Chelsea expires at the end of this month and has already been linked with a switch to Villa Park.



But Inter are also tracking the veteran centre-back, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.





Cahill is viewed as a solid and experienced central defensive option by the Italian giants and they could make a move to snap him up.







The 33-year-old made eight appearances across all competitions for Chelsea over the course of the recently concluded season.



He departs Chelsea having turned out 290 times in a blue shirt.





Cahill won the Premier League title under Conte and could be tempted by the chance of a reunion at one of Italy's biggest clubs.



