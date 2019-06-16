XRegister
06 October 2018

16/06/2019 - 19:30 BST

Inter Mulling Swoop For Aston Villa Linked Gary Cahill

 




Inter are mulling a move to sign Aston Villa target Gary Cahill, something which would mean a reunion for the defender with Antonio Conte.

Former Chelsea boss Conte has taken charge at Inter and is plotting putting together a squad to overhaul Juventus in Serie A next season.


 



Cahill is set to be a free agent when his contract at Chelsea expires at the end of this month and has already been linked with a switch to Villa Park.

But Inter are also tracking the veteran centre-back, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.
 


Cahill is viewed as a solid and experienced central defensive option by the Italian giants and they could make a move to snap him up.



The 33-year-old made eight appearances across all competitions for Chelsea over the course of the recently concluded season.

He departs Chelsea having turned out 290 times in a blue shirt.
 


Cahill won the Premier League title under Conte and could be tempted by the chance of a reunion at one of Italy's biggest clubs.

 