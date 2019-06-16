Interest Is Increasing, I Expect Big Clubs To Knock – Ostersunds Boss On Leeds United and Nottingham Forest Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Ostersunds FK boss Ian Burchnall has revealed he expects interest in Leeds United and Nottingham Forest target Hosam Aiesh to ramp up over the coming weeks.



The attacker has caught the eye with his displays for the Swedish club, proving his mettle on the European stage too with Ostersunds in the Europa League.













Aiesh scored against Arsenal in a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium when the Swedish side met the Gunners and a number of clubs believe the 24-year-old can make the step up to a more competitive environment.



The Ostersunds star has been linked with Leeds and Nottingham Forest, and his club boss Burchnall feels interest is ramping up and big clubs are set to come calling.





Ostersunds had their first meet-up after the international break on Sunday, but Aiesh was missing, something which led to rumours over an imminent move, something Burchnall denied.







"He is coming back today [from a holiday], so it [him not being here] has nothing to do with rumours of other clubs", Burchnall told the Ostersunds-Posten.



"But interest is of course increasing.





"I expect to hear from several big clubs in the coming weeks", he added.



Ostersunds are back in action on 29th June when they play host to IFK Goteborg and it remains to be seen if Aiesh will still be at the club when the fixture dawns.



