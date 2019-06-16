XRegister
16/06/2019 - 23:07 BST

Key Step – Arsenal Find Personal Term Agreement With Target

 




Arsenal have pressed the accelerator in the chase for highly-rated Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba and now have a personal agreement with the player.

Saint-Etienne eased Saliba into first team action last season and the 18-year-old impressed, in the process drawing glances from a number of Europe's biggest clubs.


 



While Les Verts locked him down on a contract running until 2023, interest did not go away and Saliba has been linked with clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Saint-Etienne will sell at the right price and Arsenal have now pushed forward with their pursuit.
 


According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Gunners have found an agreement on personal terms with Saliba.



A five-year contract has been thrashed out between Arsenal and Saliba, with the terms pleasing the player.

But Arsenal must now look to agree a fee with Saint-Etienne, which they will look to do quickly to beat the competition.
 


Saint-Etienne are keen to take Saliba back on loan for the season if they do agree to sell.

 