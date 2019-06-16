XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/06/2019 - 15:26 BST

Leaving Is Possible, Celtic Star Admits

 




Olivier Ntcham has admitted that a departure from Celtic is possible this summer, but insists it is not on his mind at present.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs, including Marseille and FC Porto, amid suggestions that Celtic will look to sell for the right price.

 



Ntcham is well aware of the speculation over his future and is willing to admit that he could have played his last game for Celtic.

But with the 23-year-old having been included in the France squad for the European Under-21 Championship this summer, international duty is the thing which is occupying his mind.
 


Asked about a potential move away from Celtic this summer, Ntcham told a press conference: "An exit from Celtic is possible, yes, but for the moment it is not really the subject [to talk about] because I am really focusing on the national team. My first goal is the Euro [Championship]."



The former Genoa and Manchester City midfielder was pressed on Marseille and conceded that the Ligue 1 side are a big club, in a hint he may favour a move to the Stade Velodrome.

"Yes, they are interesting, they are a big club. Olympique de Marseille are a very big club, of course", Ntcham said.
 


The midfielder made 23 appearances for Celtic over the course of the season as injury disrupted his campaign and scored three times.

Marseille want to bring in another midfielder, but first need to offload the high earning Kevin Strootman as they seek to balance the books.

 