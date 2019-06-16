Liverpool Decision Sees Leeds Lose Ground In Star Chase, Aston Villa Linger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United and Derby County have lost ground in the race for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, with Aston Villa tipped as a side to watch in the transfer scrap.



Liverpool are ready to send Wilson on another loan stint following his impressive season-long shift at Derby in the Championship last term.











A Rams return has been mooted for the winger, while Leeds also hold an interest in talking Wilson to Elland Road.



But, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Liverpool are keen to loan Wilson out once again, with a Premier League loan something the Reds are looking to provide for the 22-year-old.





As such, Leeds and Derby have lost ground in the chase for Wilson, though it is claimed Aston Villa's interest in the Wales international should also be watched.







Liverpool could yet opt to accept a fee for a permanent sale of Wilson, with the Reds having set an asking price of around £15m.



Wilson made a total of 49 appearances across all competitions under Frank Lampard at Pride Park in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 18 times.





And having made a big impact in the Championship, Liverpool are keen to see Wilson cut his teeth in the Premier League during the forthcoming season.

