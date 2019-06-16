XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2019 - 09:36 BST

Liverpool Decision Sees Leeds Lose Ground In Star Chase, Aston Villa Linger

 




Leeds United and Derby County have lost ground in the race for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, with Aston Villa tipped as a side to watch in the transfer scrap.

Liverpool are ready to send Wilson on another loan stint following his impressive season-long shift at Derby in the Championship last term.

 



A Rams return has been mooted for the winger, while Leeds also hold an interest in talking Wilson to Elland Road.

But, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Liverpool are keen to loan Wilson out once again, with a Premier League loan something the Reds are looking to provide for the 22-year-old.
 


As such, Leeds and Derby have lost ground in the chase for Wilson, though it is claimed Aston Villa's interest in the Wales international should also be watched.



Liverpool could yet opt to accept a fee for a permanent sale of Wilson, with the Reds having set an asking price of around £15m.

Wilson made a total of 49 appearances across all competitions under Frank Lampard at Pride Park in the recently concluded campaign, scoring 18 times.
 


And having made a big impact in the Championship, Liverpool are keen to see Wilson cut his teeth in the Premier League during the forthcoming season.
 