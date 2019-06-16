Maurizio Sarri Gave Us This Reason – Chelsea Power-broker Confirms Departure For Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have wished Maurizio Sarri all the best after confirming his departure from Stamford Bridge and opened up on his big reason for wanting to return to his homeland.



Sarri is heading back to Italy to take over at Serie A champions Juventus, with Chelsea agreeing to terminate his contract early to allow him to make the move.











The Blues have stressed there is a personal dimension to Sarri's departure, with the Italian feeling the need to be closer to his elderly parents, something which a move to Juventus will provide.



Chelsea power-broker Marina Granovskaia told the club's official site: "In talks we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant.





"He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.







"Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League", the Chelsea director continued.



"We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future."





Sarri led Chelsea top a top four finish in the Premier League in his single year in charge, while the Blues also won the Europa League, beating London rivals Arsenal in the final in Baku.



Chelsea will now commence the hunt for a new manager, with club legend Frank Lampard having been strongly tipped as the leading contender for the role.



Sarri's deal at Juventus runs until 2022.

