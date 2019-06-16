Napoli Trigger David Ospina Option, Will Keep Arsenal Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have triggered the purchase option in their loan agreement with Arsenal for David Ospina, it has been claimed in Italy.



Ospina spent the season on loan at Napoli from Arsenal, but did not make enough appearances for an automatic purchase option to be activated.











But Ospina did enough to win over Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has been keen to see him remain at the club.



Now, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli have triggered the purchase option in Ospina's loan and are paying Arsenal €4.8m to sign him permanently.





Ospina has been keen to continue his association with the Serie A giants and will sign a contract with the club which runs until 2022.







The goalkeeper made a total of 24 appearances across all competitons for Napoli last season, including 17 in Serie A.



He started all six of Napoli's Champions League group stage games as Ancelotti trusted him between the sticks in Europe's biggest club competition.





Ospina will depart Arsenal having pulled on a Gunners shirt on 70 occasions, with 27 clean sheets to his name at the Emirates Stadium.

