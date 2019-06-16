Rangers and Leeds United Target Still In Dark Over Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers and Leeds United target Ryan Kent is still not sure what Liverpool's plans are for him next season, according to LeedsLive.



Kent recently signed off on a season-long loan spell at Rangers and the Gers are desperate to have him back at Ibrox for the 2019/20 campaign, when they will hope to overhaul Celtic.











But Kent is attracting attention from a number of corners, with Leeds United amongst those keen to land him; Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants up to three wingers signing this summer.



Kent is claimed to be open to joining Leeds, but he is firmly in the dark on what Liverpool's plans for him are.





The Reds are yet to fill the winger in on what they want to do with him this summer.







Kent has been out on a series of loan stints, including at Leeds' Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, and is looking for some degree of stability.



But another loan appears the most likely for Kent, even if he is as yet unaware of where Liverpool believe it would be best for him to spend the season.





He won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award this year on the back of his performances for Rangers, while he was also included in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

