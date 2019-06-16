XRegister
06 October 2018

16/06/2019 - 13:48 BST

Rennes Looking To Create Auction For Arsenal, Leicester and Watford Target

 




Rennes are dreaming of being able to drive up the sale fee for winger Ismaila Sarr to as much as €50m.

Sarr has become a man in demand this summer after a fine campaign at Rennes and Premier League side Watford have already made a bid.

 



Watford's offer was turned down and Rennes want a minimum of €35m to let Sarr depart.

But with Sarr also attracting interest from Arsenal and Leicester City, Rennes are dreaming of a €50m fee for the player, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr.
 


Rennes are hoping that significant Premier League interest in Sarr will serve to drive up the player's eventual sale price.



Just 21 years old, the speedy winger has been tipped for big things and could further enhance his reputation at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations.

Sarr's Senegal have been drawn in Group C in the tournament in Egypt and have group games to come against Tanzania, Algeria and Kenya.
 


Rennes will hope further good performances from Sarr could bring even more clubs to the table with substantial offers.

 