Sevilla Hoping Ace Card Means Decisive Advantage In Race For West Ham Target Joan Jordan

Sevilla are hoping that having a contract agreement in place with Joan Jordan will see them beat West Ham to his signature.



Jordan has long been on Sevilla's radar and the Spanish club are hoping to snap him up from Eibar this summer.











Sevilla have offered €10m for a player with a €15m release clause, but West Ham have now arrived on the scene and could well pay the clause figure, which Eibar have been sticking to.



Jordan though has a full agreement on a four-year contract with Sevilla and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club are hoping it gives them a decisive advantage in the chase.





However, Sevilla will come under big pressure to meet Jordan's release clause if West Ham are to offer the full €15m.







And the pressure will be on Los Rojiblancos to do so soon so that the player does not change his mind and agree to go to the London Stadium.



Jordan made 36 appearances in La Liga for Eibar over the course of the recently concluded season and notched four goals.





He has now entered the final year of his contract with the Basque club.

