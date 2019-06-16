XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/06/2019 - 12:30 BST

Sevilla Hoping Ace Card Means Decisive Advantage In Race For West Ham Target Joan Jordan

 




Sevilla are hoping that having a contract agreement in place with Joan Jordan will see them beat West Ham to his signature.

Jordan has long been on Sevilla's radar and the Spanish club are hoping to snap him up from Eibar this summer.

 



Sevilla have offered €10m for a player with a €15m release clause, but West Ham have now arrived on the scene and could well pay the clause figure, which Eibar have been sticking to.

Jordan though has a full agreement on a four-year contract with Sevilla and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club are hoping it gives them a decisive advantage in the chase.
 


However, Sevilla will come under big pressure to meet Jordan's release clause if West Ham are to offer the full €15m.



And the pressure will be on Los Rojiblancos to do so soon so that the player does not change his mind and agree to go to the London Stadium.

Jordan made 36 appearances in La Liga for Eibar over the course of the recently concluded season and notched four goals.
 


He has now entered the final year of his contract with the Basque club.
 