This Is Big Test For Leeds United Owner – Former White

Noel Whelan believes clubs pushing to sign Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips will be a big test of Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani.



Phillips was one of the standout performers of the Leeds side that came close to earning promotion to the Premier League last season.













He was key to Marcelo Bielsa’s system and he has managed to pique the interest of newly promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa, who are reported to be preparing a £14m offer.



Bielsa is desperate to keep Phillips and while Leeds do not want to sell him, there are suggestions a big enough bid would force them into letting the player go as they need to balance the books.





The Leeds academy graduate has not pushed to leave the Whites so far and Whelan feels it is time for Leeds owner Radrizzani to show some resolve and keep the player at the club.







He believes the Leeds supremo will be under pressure to sell him as he has heard are more clubs who are interested in snaring Phillips away from Elland Road.



"It's definitely a test for Mr Radrizzani", Whelan was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.





“The interest in Phillips is real.



“You’ve got Bournemouth, I’m hearing Wolves and there is Villa as well.



"There’s Premier League teams that realise the importance of a player like Phillips.”



Radrizzani has already warned Leeds fans that the summer could be a difficult one in the transfer market, but it remains to be seen how the Whites faithful might react to the departure of Phillips.



