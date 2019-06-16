Tottenham Hotspur Adopt Sale For Right Price Stance On Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let left-back Danny Rose leave this summer for the right price.



Mauricio Pochettino is looking to shake up his full-back options and Spurs have been linked with several targets, including Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.











And the Argentine will, according to the Sun, let Rose move on to pastures new if an acceptable bid is put in.



However, Rose earns a good salary at Tottenham and unless the left-back is willing to take a pay cut, the list of clubs able to compete for his signature will be narrowed.





The 28-year-old is entering the final two years of his contract in north London and Tottenham could sell to avoid him reaching next summer with just 12 months on his deal.







Rose made 37 appearances for Tottenham last season and is now just two games away from reaching the 200 mark for the club.



Pochettino gave him all 90 minutes in Tottenham's Champions League final defeat against Liverpool at the start of this month.





And the showpiece event in Madrid could prove to be Rose's final game in a Tottenham shirt if the transfer chips fall correctly this summer.

