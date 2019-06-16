West Ham Interest In Morgan Sanson Real – Former Marseille Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Marseille and Premier League striker Djibril Cisse insists that West Ham's interest in Morgan Sanson is sure to be genuine.



The Hammers have been linked with being in talks with Marseille in a bid to land Sanson, who could be sold by the French giants this summer to bring in cash.













Cisse, a former Marseille striker who also played in the English top flight, is not surprised by West Ham holding an interest in the midfielder.



He believes that Sanson suits West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini down to the ground and rates the transfer happening as possible.





Cisse told French outlet Le Phoceen: "With the English market, anything is possible. After that, it will be up to him to choose – if he wants to stay at OM or leave.







"But nothing surprises me with the English market.



"There is surely real interest in Sanson because Manuel Pellegrini likes players who can play…Sanson, he is typically his type of player.





"This transfer is possible. He is a good player."



The former Liverpool striker also believes that it is natural Sanson is attracting interest this summer, but despite Marseille looking to sell him to balance the books, in the end the decision will come down to the 24-year-old.



"It is normal for him to have clubs after him.



"If he wants to see anything other than OM, it will be up to him to decide."



Sanson featured heavily for Marseille last season as he clocked appearances in 33 of the club's 38 Ligue 1 matches.



He has also been linked with Wolves and Newcastle United.



