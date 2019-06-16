Yes, Tottenham Are A Big Team – Tanguy Ndombele Addresses Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele has admitted that he rates Tottenham Hotspur as a big club and believes any player would be interested in playing for one of the elite sides.



Les Gones are prepared to let Ndombele leave for the right price and have been looking to bring in between €80m and €100m from the player's sale.











Tottenham have already reportedly seen a bid for Ndombele rejected by Lyon, but remain in talks to try to get a deal over the line, while the Frenchman also has interest from other clubs, such as Manchester United and Juventus.



Ndombele insists he has not yet pondered leaving Lyon and is instead focusing on a holiday during which time he can clear his head.





He said on French TV programme Telefoot when asked about his current situation: "I focus on what I need to do on the pitch. I will go on holiday and clear my mind, then we'll see."







Ndombele was pressed over whether he has a preference over his future and a potential move and replied: "No, not at the moment. I will go on holiday and afterwards I will look a bit at what I can do."



Tottenham remain a possible destination for the midfielder and the north London side are a club that the Lyon star ranks amongst the elite.





And he dropped a clear hint that a move to play under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham would appeal.



"Yes, it's true that Tottenham is a big team and a big club.



"They finished the league in fourth and are Champions League finalists.



"It remains a big club like others. What player would not be interested in a big club?" Ndombele added.



The ball appears to be firmly in Tottenham's court over whether they will agree to meet Lyon's demands for Ndombele, while other clubs are also lingering in the race to provide the midfielder with a new home.



