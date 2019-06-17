Barcelona and PSG In Touch, Manchester United Discussing Bid, Issa Diop Speculation Ramps Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Issa Diop's entourage, amid interest from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News.



West Ham signed Diop from French outfit Toulouse last summer and he quickly took to life in the Premier League, making his mark at the London Stadium.













He has attracted interest from Manchester United, who want to land a centre-back, and it is claimed a £45m plus player bid has been discussed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.



But sources close to Diop have indicated that both Barcelona and PSG have been in touch, something which means the summer may shape up to be a tough one for West Ham.





While Diop is happy at West Ham, he is keen to play Champions League football at some point.







And as such he may be tempted if bids from big clubs arrive, with West Ham set to have their resolve to keep the centre-back tested.



West Ham's stance over Diop in recent days has been that he is firmly not for sale.





And it remains to be seen if a big money offer could force the Hammers to rethink their approach.



