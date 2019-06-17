XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/06/2019 - 15:05 BST

Barcelona and PSG In Touch, Manchester United Discussing Bid, Issa Diop Speculation Ramps Up

 




Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Issa Diop's entourage, amid interest from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News.

West Ham signed Diop from French outfit Toulouse last summer and he quickly took to life in the Premier League, making his mark at the London Stadium.


 



He has attracted interest from Manchester United, who want to land a centre-back, and it is claimed a £45m plus player bid has been discussed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

But sources close to Diop have indicated that both Barcelona and PSG have been in touch, something which means the summer may shape up to be a tough one for West Ham.
 


While Diop is happy at West Ham, he is keen to play Champions League football at some point.



And as such he may be tempted if bids from big clubs arrive, with West Ham set to have their resolve to keep the centre-back tested.

West Ham's stance over Diop in recent days has been that he is firmly not for sale.
 


And it remains to be seen if a big money offer could force the Hammers to rethink their approach.

 