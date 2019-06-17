XRegister
17/06/2019 - 13:31 BST

Bolton Star Desperate For Club To Hold On To Celtic and Rangers Linked Luca Connell

 




Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews has conceded he is hoping the Trotters can keep hold of Rangers and Celtic linked Luca Connell beyond the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season at senior level this term, after notching up 10 appearances for Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.  


 



And although Connell was unable to help Bolton avoid relegation to League One this season, his performances at the Macron Stadium have not gone unnoticed.

Both Rangers and Celtic have been amongst a host of clubs linked with wanting Connell in the summer transfer window, and he has yet to sign a professional contract with Bolton.
 


Despite the uncertainty surrounding Connell’s future, Matthews is hoping that Bolton can keep him away from the clutches of potential suitors this summer.



The shot-stopper insists Connell is a huge talent and feels he is an important player for Bolton, just like he would be for any other side he could play for in the future.

“As I say, he’s a big, big talent, and from a selfish perspective I just hope we can hold onto him, because he has become an important player for us, as he would be for any team that he goes to in the future”, Matthews was quoted as saying by the Herald.
 


Celtic have been linked with leading the chase for Connell in recent days and Matthews insists he also rates the Bhoys as a side the player could impact, adding: “And I would include Celtic in that.”

Connell was called up to represent the Republic of Ireland in the Euro 2020 qualifiers this month, but was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.
 